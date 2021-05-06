Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PANL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $167.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,476.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,676. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

