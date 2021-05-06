Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $12.22 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004474 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $12,215.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00552570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00268546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00218849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

