CryptoTask Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $451,233.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00278231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $656.70 or 0.01150978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.02 or 0.00751924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,106.06 or 1.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.