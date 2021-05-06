Chonk (CHONK) Price Up 88.6% Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $43,491.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $281.21 or 0.00492863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.18 or 0.00817056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.27 or 0.09130111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

