Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.21.

FTV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.88. 7,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

