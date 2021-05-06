Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock valued at $60,500,987. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.