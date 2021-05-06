Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.
Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.86 million during the quarter.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.
