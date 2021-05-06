Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,577. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.