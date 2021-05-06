$2.04 EPS Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 682.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.22. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,463,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,655,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock worth $837,044,304. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 765,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. Moderna has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.