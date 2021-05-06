Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 153,195 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 91.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 153,195 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.48 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

