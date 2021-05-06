$86.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $86.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the highest is $92.51 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $108.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $377.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $441.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.02 million, a P/E ratio of -71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

