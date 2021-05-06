Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PBF Logistics posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBFX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $964.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

