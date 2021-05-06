Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.