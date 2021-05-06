Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

MORF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. Morphic has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,563,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $222,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,510. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.