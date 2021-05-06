Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Novanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 50,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.