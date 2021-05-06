Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

