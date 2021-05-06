Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Buys A$2,920,600.00 in Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) insider Ian Gandel acquired 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$2,920,600.00 ($2,086,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Alkane Resources Company Profile

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity exploration and development company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, titanium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company owns an interest in the Tomingley Gold project that consists of four deposits located in the Central West of New South Wales.

