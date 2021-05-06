Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.14. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,499. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.