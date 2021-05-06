Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,743. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

