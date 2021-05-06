Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

STLJF stock remained flat at $$43.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

