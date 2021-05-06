Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,196. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

