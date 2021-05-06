RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,093 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 917,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

