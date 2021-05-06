TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TT Electronics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

