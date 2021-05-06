Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October makes up about 6.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000.

BOCT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

