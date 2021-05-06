Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 2,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $568.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

