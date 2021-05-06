Concentrum Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF makes up 2.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,413. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

