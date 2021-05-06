Allen Capital Group LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 42,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,235. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.