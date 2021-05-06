NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.