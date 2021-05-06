Franchise Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. 1,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.