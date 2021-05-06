Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Heritage Global to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HGBL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

