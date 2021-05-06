New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,685. The firm has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

