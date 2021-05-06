CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of CVV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83.
About CVD Equipment
