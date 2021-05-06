CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CVV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

