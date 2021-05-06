B2Gold’s (BTO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.94.

BTO traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.34. 2,397,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,194. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

