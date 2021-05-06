Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 4,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 million and a P/E ratio of -36.51. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

