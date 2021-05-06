Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

