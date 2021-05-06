Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.64.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.91. 151,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,171. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.19. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$15.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

