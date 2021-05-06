Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.
Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.98. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,764. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
