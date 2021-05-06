Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

