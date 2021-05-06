Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.50

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 52721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

