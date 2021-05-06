Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.82

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 222336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

