Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.82

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 222336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

