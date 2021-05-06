Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.13.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
