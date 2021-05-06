Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.