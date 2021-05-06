Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.35

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 36188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

TF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.67.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. Analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 176.92%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

