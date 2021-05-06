Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.46

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.46 and last traded at C$13.43, with a volume of 60807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.99.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.