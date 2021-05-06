US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.29 million.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

