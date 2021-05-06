Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

