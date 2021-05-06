ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.480-3.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.60 EPS.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

