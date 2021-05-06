Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.07. Approximately 536,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 892,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.