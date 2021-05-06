UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $2.90 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and $7.79 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.04 or 0.00612829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.