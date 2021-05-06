MEET.ONE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,675.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $4.42 million and $27,675.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00279989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.55 or 0.01140914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.96 or 0.00743615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.28 or 1.00112802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

