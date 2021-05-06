Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.